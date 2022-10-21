CAB bid to seize cars, properties and €300k in cash from brothers shot in Drogheda feud

Owen and Brendan Maguire have survived separate attempts on their own lives in shootings

The State is attempting to seize over €300k in cash and properties from two brothers who were shot and injured as part of a violent feud.

Earlier this year the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) was granted interim orders over several assets owned by siblings Owen and Brendan Maguire.

The two siblings are linked to a gang involved in the deadly Drogheda feud which has claimed four lives.

They have also survived separate attempts on their own lives in separate shootings with Owen Maguire left paralysed after being shot multiple times.

In July, the High Court granted Cab interim orders under section 2 of the Proceeds of Crime Act which prohibits the men from disposing of the assets.

The case was up before Mr Justice Alexander Owens at the Four Courts in Dublin again this week.

While specific details of the assets were not disclosed in court, reference was made to houses at St Anthony's Park in Drogheda.

The Irish Independent understands that at the centre of the Cab case is €304,000 in cash, two properties, a Rolex watch, a Mercedes car and a Ford Transit van.

Cab allege that they are all the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí believe the brothers are involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and that the gang are involved in an ongoing feud in the north-east of the country.

Brendan Maguire

This week counsel for the Bureau applied to serve orders on Brendan Maguire outside of the jurisdiction.

The 43-year-old was shot and seriously injured in a gun attack in February 2019 at the M1 Retail Park.

He was struck several times in the body while sitting in a car but miraculously survived the shooting.

Gardaí believe the shooting was linked to the Drogheda feud and carried out by the so-called 'Anti-Maguire' faction.

The High Court heard that Brendan Maguire is currently living in the Rochdale area of Manchester in the UK.

Counsel for the Bureau applied for an order to serve proceedings to him outside the jurisdiction which was granted.

Mr Justice Owens said he would have 28 days to enter an appearance in the matter from the time papers are served on him.

An application was also made to substitute service on his brother Owen Maguire (38).

This was also granted with the judge saying that a hard copy of the orders should be served on him.

In July 2018 he was shot and seriously injured after being targeted in a shooting outside his Drogheda home.

He was struck eight times and left paralysed as a result of the gunshot injuries.

Gardaí believe the shooting was carried out by hitman Robbie Lawlor who was shot dead in Belfast in April 2020.

The Drogheda feud saw around 100 violent incidents including assaults, petrol bombings and shootings over several years and claimed four lives.

There has been no major incidents in the gangland warfare in the last number of months with many of the main protagonists either locked up, om-the-run or dead.

Four men have been killed in the criminal dispute which broke out in 2017.