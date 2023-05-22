Businessman ‘falsely imprisoned tradesman by locking him in a warehouse’ court hears

According to gardaí, Mohammad Rashid (63) had a disagreement with the worker when he locked the door and kept him there against his will.

Mohammad Rashid of Eustace Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare has not indicated how he will plea

A business owner falsely imprisoned a tradesman at his warehouse by locking him into the premises following an argument, it is alleged.

According to gardaí, Mohammad Rashid (63) had a disagreement with the worker when he locked the door and kept him there against his will.

The case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Rashid, with an address at Eustace Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with false imprisonment of the man in the incident at a west Dublin industrial estate.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Judge Gerard Jones asked for an outline of the allegations.

The sergeant said the incident took place at a unit at Crag Crescent, Clondalkin Industrial Estate on February 24 last year.

The alleged victim was there fixing machinery when the owner, the accused, returned and there was a verbal argument between the two.

It was alleged that the accused closed the door and locked it, preventing the man from leaving the premises.

The alleged victim called 999 and explained that he was being held against his will.

Asked the man’s age, the sergeant said he was “not elderly”. The judge asked if the man was “rescued shortly after”. “Yes, the gardaí arrived at the scene,” Sgt Callaghan said.

Judge Jones said he was accepting jurisdiction in the case “reluctantly” after hearing the alleged facts. This means the case can remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to the circuit court, which has tougher potential sentencing powers.

The judge ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear again on a date in July.