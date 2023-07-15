Businessman arrested with drum of petrol was going to set house on fire court hears

Adam Scott is charged with possessing an accelerant to cause damage to the property at Limekiln Avenue, Dublin 12, on July 13, 2023

A BUSINESSMAN arrested for possessing a drum of petrol at a house in Dublin intended to set it on fire, a court heard.

Gardai arrested self-employed Adam Scott, 28, of St Patrick’s Road, Greenhills, Dublin 12, on Thursday.

He is charged with possessing an accelerant to cause damage to the property at Limekiln Avenue, Dublin 12, on July 13, 2023.

The accused was held pending his appearance before Judge Dermot Dempsey at a sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday and then denied bail.

Garda Ellen Barry said Mr Scott made no reply when charged at Crumlin station.

She objected to bail due to the seriousness of the allegation.

The garda alleged that Mr Scott was in the garden of a house in Limekiln Avenue “with a can of petrol with intent to cause damage to the house by fire”.

The court heard claims that the accused was seen with the drum of petrol in his hand, and the incident was captured on good quality CCTV.

Judge Dempsey heard that footage showed the accused “in a verbal altercation with a male and punching the male in the face”.

The court was told gardai arrested the accused later wearing the same clothes as in the footage. The container was also seized and sent for DNA analysis.

She agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the offence could be dealt with at the Circuit Court level, which has wider sentencing powers.

The barrister submitted that his client had the presumption of innocence and could face a considerable period in custody awaiting trial, possibly not until 2025, if refused bail.

The court heard that there had been a “genuine” threat made against him.

Mr Scott told the judge, “I run my own business”, adding that he employed four people. Counsel also told the court his client’s family would be anxious about him going into custody, and that Mr O'Shea would obey conditions if released.

Bail was denied, and Judge Dempsey remanded Mr Scott in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained.