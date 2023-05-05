Businessman accused of providing false info to Companies Registration Office

Ilann Power had previously admitted one of the charges but changed his plea when he appeared in Dublin District Court today

A BUSINESSMAN has pleaded not guilty to breaching company laws, saying “I wish to clear my good name.”

Company Director Illann Power (30) is facing three counts of providing false information to the Companies Registration Office (CRO).

He had previously admitted one of the charges but changed his plea when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court to fix a trial date in the non-jury court.

Mr Power, an entrepreneur from Co Carlow, was charged last year following an investigation by the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA).

He faces three charges of providing false information contrary to Section 876 of the Companies Act 2014, knowingly or recklessly furnishing information to an electronic filing agent from 2014 to 2017.

Last March, he entered a guilty plea to one count of being reckless as to whether a B1 filing and accompanying documentation was made for the financial year 2014/2015; with the remaining charges to be withdrawn by the prosecution.

Today, the court heard Mr Power was discharging his lawyers and legally representing himself.

“I have re-examined the issue with my family and due to other factors…I have decided to withdraw the plea at this time,” Mr Power told the judge. “I wish to plead not guilty and request a date for hearing.”

Prosecuting barrister Eoin Lawlor objected, saying Mr Power had entered the guilty plea while legally advised.

Mr Power said he did not believe the prosecution was going to be able to make its case in the matter.

The judge asked the accused why he had originally entered a guilty plea. He replied that he had felt “under pressure” at the time and had been unable to return to work. The case had “left my family in an awful state” and “the only thing I have left is my good name and I wish to clear that.”

He said his family came first and he had a lot of people to look after.. The matter had “dragged on”, he said, and there was an article about him in the news media “nearly every week.”

He was discharging his lawyers because he was not in a position to retain them.

Judge Smyth said what was known to the accused now had been known to him when he pleaded guilty and he did not see how that had changed all that much.

“It’s an entirely unsatisfactory state of affairs,” the judge said, but agreed to allow Mr Power to change his plea “in the interest of justice.”

He remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date later this month.

Mr Power was previously a founder of the spirits company Incubrands, which was acquired by Bacardi in 2015. He also co-created Illann Power Companies, an investment firm and Nohovation, a start-up venture fund.

The charges follow an investigation by the CEA into Dublin Distillers & Co Teoranta about filing B1 Annual Returns with the CRO.