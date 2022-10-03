Business student who smeared blood around Ballyfermot cell claims he was poisoned by gardaí

Arisitot Tambidila (25) maintained he “lost his power” after he drank a glass of water given to him by gardaí

A business student who smeared blood around a cell and started “kicking off” claimed he had been poisoned by gardaí, a court heard.

Arisitot Tambidila (25) maintained he “lost his power” after he drank a glass of water given to him by gardaí.

A garda witness said Tambidila was doing bunny hops, dancing up and down and repeatedly saying “oh yeah” in his cell.

Judge David McHugh found Tambidila guilty of public order offences and jailed him for four months.

The judge also imposed a separate four-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Mac Uilliam Parade in Tallaght and Church Street in Portlaoise, was found guilty of threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

Garda Kieran Murray told Blanchardstown District Court he was called to the Red Cow Luas stop on March 31, 2021 following reports of an aggressive male.

Gda Murray said Tambidila told him “f*ck yous, f*ck yous, this is my country, not yours”.

He was asked to leave the area but refused to do so. Gda Murray went to arrest the defendant, who resisted arrest, struggling and flailing his arms around.

The pair fell to the ground, with Tambidila shouting “you’re not going to f*ckin arrest me”.

Gda Murray said Tambidila was handcuffed and taken to Ballyfermot garda station.

In the station, Tambidila was extremely aggressive, and tried to hit gardaí.

He was taken to a cell, where he smeared blood all over the walls and door.

Garda Stephen Broderick said Tambidila ripped up a charge sheet, saying “rip it or burn it, I don’t give a f*ck”.

He also said “I will crush you, f*ck you motherf*cker”.

Gda Broderick said Tambidila was laughing uncontrollably in his cell, dancing, and pretending to smoke.

In his evidence, Tambidila claimed he suffered a serious nosebleed after gardaí gave him a glass of water.

He claimed he “lost his power” and “started kicking off” after drinking the poisoned water.

He also said he was “having a bad day” and he just wanted to get the bus home.

Judge McHugh said it was one of the most serious public order incidents he had seen in 14 years on the bench.