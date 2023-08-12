Business owner denies he imprisoned worker after disagreement

Judge Gerard Jones previously accepted jurisdiction in the case, allowing it to be dealt with at Blanchardstown District Court.

A business owner accused of locking a tradesman into a warehouse against his will following an argument has pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment.

Mohammad Rashid (63) allegedly locked the door of his premises and kept the worker there after the pair had a disagreement.

Mr Rashid, of Eustace Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with false imprisonment of the man in the incident at Crag Crescent, Clondalkin Industrial Estate on February 24 last year.

Judge Gerard Jones previously accepted jurisdiction in the case, allowing it to be dealt with at Blanchardstown District Court.

When it came back before the judge, Mr Rashid’s solicitor Damien Coffey said the accused was seeking a trial date at the non-jury court.

Judge Jones adjourned the case to a date next May for hearing.

At the earlier jurisdiction hearing, Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the alleged victim had been at the premises fixing machinery when the owner, the accused, returned and there was a verbal argument between the two. It was alleged that the accused closed the door and locked it, preventing the man from leaving the premises.

The alleged victim called 999 and explained that he was being held against his will.

Asked the age of the alleged victim, the sergeant said he was “not elderly.”

The judge asked if the man was “rescued shortly after.”

“Yes, the gardaí arrived at the scene,” Sgt Callaghan said.

Judge Jones said he was accepting jurisdiction in the case “reluctantly” after hearing the alleged facts.