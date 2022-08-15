Busáras intruders caught after one live-streamed break-in on TikTok
A pair of intruders who broke in to Dublin’s main bus station in the middle of the night were caught when one of them live-streamed the incident on TikTok, a court heard.
Aaron O’Brien (22) was looking for a place to sleep when he got into Busáras with an accomplice who streamed the incident on the video-sharing platform.
Gardaí were called and came and arrested them. Judge Bryan Smyth fined O’Brien €200.
O’Brien, with an address at Heatherwood, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow pleaded guilty to trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear in another.
His co-accused was not before Dublin District Court when O’Brien appeared and entered his plea.
The court heard the incident happened at Busáras, Store Street on September 17, 2020.
Garda Kevin Marron said in evidence O’Brien and a co-accused entered the bus station at 4.15am on the morning in question, looking for a place to sleep.
Gardaí became aware of this because the co-accused was live-streaming what was happening on TikTok.
Read more
Both men were compliant and cooperative with gardaí when arrested.
O’Brien had prior convictions for public order offences, theft and criminal damage.
In the Busáras incident, there was no damage caused and the pair were looking for a place to sleep, O’Brien’s lawyer said. He told the court it was not a “standard trespass” where there was a plan to commit offences such as theft.
O’Brien had a good work history and had worked as a labourer on sites.
He liked nothing more than being out working, his lawyer said, but he had gone through difficulties recently and had been put out of his home for using drugs.
He had a “terrible cocaine problem”, fuelled by alcohol and was staying with friends but was “basically homeless” at the time of the incident.
The accused had been in custody since February, with a release date in September. He was an enhanced prisoner and working as a cleaner in jail. The defence lawyer asked the judge for leniency.
Judge Smyth fined and convicted O’Brien, saying the €200 was payable forthwith, and there would be a five-day sentence in default.
The charge is under Section 13 of the Public Order Act.
