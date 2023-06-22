Burglary and violent disorder trial for man who ‘chased teen into Dublin school’

Thee court heard the accused had survived being shot in the head a number of years ago

Scott Purdue, Shancastle Park in Clondalkin, was shot in the head a number of years ago

A young man charged with violent disorder after four men allegedly ran into a Dublin school after a 16-year-old youth has been sent for jury trial.

Scott Purdue (25) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin, is charged with burglary and violent disorder at a secondary school in the west of the city on October 13, 2022.

In relation to the allegation, Garda Aishling Halligan previously claimed Mr Purdue and three others ran into a school after a 16-year-old.

The incident took place just after lunch and students and teachers fled into the classrooms for safety when they saw the men.

No one was injured, Gda Halligan said.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Purdue the formal alibi caution and adjourned the case to the circuit court later this month.

Mr Purdue has not yet indicated a plea.

An application by garda to revoke Mr Purdue’s bail failed last month, after the court heard the accused had survived being shot in the head a number of years ago, and had suffered memory loss since.

Mr Purdue had failed to sign on at his local garda station, his lawyer said, because his short-term memory was poor.

Mr Purdue’s co-accused have also been sent for jury trial.