Burglar who did a smash grab raid on Canada Goose store during lockdown jailed

Stephen Butler was one of two men who cycled to the store before smashing glass in the front door and stealing ten jackets and jumpers.

A burglar who stole Canada Goose clothing valued at over €7000 while the store was shut during Covid lockdown has been jailed.

Stephen Butler (30) was one of two men captured on CCTV cycling to the store, smashing glass in the front door and stealing ten jackets and jumpers.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Butler suffered a brain injury in a car accident in 2016 which left him with a learning disability. He also had a drug addiction at the time.

Butler, of North Richmond Street, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Canada Goose, Grafton Street on January 2, 2021. He has 54 previous convictions.

Butler was serving a suspended sentence of two and a half years at the time of the theft.

Judge Martin Nolan said Butler and another man stole the items and probably sold them on, using the money to buy drugs.

He noted Butler had particular problems, was easily led and had a drug problem which was probably the root of most of his problems

Judge Nolan noted a previous judge had given him a chance by imposing a suspended sentence on the basis that he not reoffend. He said he was not unsympathetic to Butler's plight, but as he was unable to comply with the chance he was given, he would have to imprison him.

He imposed two years and nine months, noting he had less culpability than his co-accused.

Judge Nolan made no order in relation to reactivating the previous suspended sentence, recognising Butler had significant problems in life, particularly with his drug addiction.

Garda Grainne Collier told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the Canada Goose store was shut at the time due to Covid, but staff who had come in to clean discovered it had been broken into and alerted gardai.

Garda recovered CCTV from the area and identified Butler as one of two men who had broken the glass in the front door causing €5,600 in damage and stolen 10 jackets and jumpers valued at €7,100.

Butler was arrested and, although he had no recollection of the events as he had been taking drugs, accepted his involvement and apologised.

Patrick McCarthy BL, defending, submitted that his client had suffered with drug addiction from an early age.

Counsel said Butler had been in an accident in 2016, leaving him a coma for some time. He said Butler suffered a brain injury that left him vulnerable and easily led, suffering difficulties in concentration and making reasoned decisions.

He said Butler was very apologetic and had been doing well recently. He felt himself to be housebound due to issues in his neighbourhood. He said Butler wants to prove himself and secure employment.

Mr McCarthy asked the court to take into account the fact Butler made full admissions, entered a plea at the earliest opportunity and was supported in court by his father.