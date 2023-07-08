Burglar (20) sexually assaulted young woman just five weeks after moving to Ireland

Robert Bily entered the victim’s apartment and, immediately upon seeing the woman, attacked her.

A 20-year-old Slovakian man will be sentenced in October for the vicious knife attack and sexual assault of a young woman whose apartment he had broken into.

Robert Bily of no fixed abode appeared at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court last week for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm; one count of sexual assault and one count of burglary.

Mr Bily – who had been in Ireland for approximately five weeks – had entered the apartment complex in which his victim was living with the intention of breaking into another apartment.

He entered the victim’s apartment and, immediately upon seeing the woman, attacked her.

He punched her repeatedly in the face and stabbed her nine times in the neck, shoulders and back while holding her down and asking her for sex.

He fled and the woman was able to crawl out a window and onto a roof where she was spotted curled up in a pool of blood while shouting for help.

Gardaí managed to get the woman – who had suffered a collapsed lung and needed an emergency transfusion as she had lost so much blood – and rushed her to University Hospital Kerry.

Mr Bily made admissions about the incident to a relative that night. The relative then brought him to Tralee Garda Station, where he admitted to the offences having been shown CCTV footage.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 31 this year to allow for the completion of a psychological report.