Builder ‘lost his head’ and grabbed ex-partner by the hair and hit her in the face

A builder grabbed his former partner by her hair and hit her on the side of the face when he “lost his head” as the pair had been around each other all the time and arguing a lot, a court heard.

Stanila Serghei (39) had been in a mood all day, and his ex-partner confronted him after she overheard him making derogatory comments about her while talking on the phone.

Judge David McHugh convicted and fined Serghei €300.

The defendant, with an address at Lohunda Park in Clonsilla, admitted seriously assaulting his ex-partner at Edgewood Lawns in Blanchardstown on July last year.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to the scene by the injured party, who was very distressed.

The defendant was not there at the time, Sgt Callaghan said.

The victim told gardai that her partner had been “in a mood” all day, and she had overheard him in the back garden making derogatory comments about her while talking on his phone.

Sgt Callaghan said the woman confronted her former partner, who then grabbed her by the hair wand hit her on the left side of her head and face with his other hand.

The woman did not require medical attention, the sergeant said.

The court heard that Serghei had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Serghei was originally from Moldova and had come to Ireland with his former partner and their child in June 2018. They had a second child when they came to Ireland, the court heard.

Mr MacLoughlin said the couple’s relationship ended after this incident, but their relationship was much better now.

At the time of the assault, Serghei was out of work and the couple were around each other all the time and had numerous arguments, the lawyer said.

Serghei “lost his head” and his behaviour was atrocious, Mr MacLoughlin said.

The defendant was back working in construction, and was providing for his family, the court heard.

Gardaí had attempted to contact the victim to see if she wished to provide a victim impact statement but officers had been unable to contact her, Sgt Callaghan added.