Brothers Glen Ward and Eric O’Driscoll sent for trial over alleged Finglas brawl

TWO brothers accused of producing a bicycle saddle and pole during an alleged violent melee in Finglas last summer have been sent for jury trial.

Glen Ward (30) and his brother Eric O’Driscoll (21) are two of a group of five men who were charged after gardai viewed CCTV footage of a fight.

The pair were served with a book of evidence when they appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The date of their next court appearance was not revealed in open court, after a court was previously told there was “a serious threat” on the life of Mr O’Driscoll.

The accused, both with addresses in Finglas, are charged with violent disorder on August 9, 2022.

The pair are also charged with producing a bicycle saddle and pole during a fight, in a manner likely to intimidate another person and capable of inflicting serious injury.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green in Finglas at around 5pm on the day in question.

The men are facing trial in the circuit court after the DPP directed that the allegations were too serious for the district court.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who go forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones assigned defence solicitor Niall O'Connor and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge Jones also gave the men the formal alibi caution.

The judge ordered that a videocopy of an interview which gardai conducted with the accused be handed over to their legal team.

The men were remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on another date.

The men have not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

At an earlier court hearing, Garda Kieran Moloney said that gardai received numerous reports of a group of men with knives and pitchforks at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green.

There was "even mention of a firearm", the garda alleged.

The court had heard that gardai went to the scene, and the large gathering began to disperse. The brothers were arrested after gardai viewed CCTV footage of the incident.