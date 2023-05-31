Brothers face intimidation charges over sickening incident at young mum’s door

They were recorded allegedly shouting sectarian abuse such as "get this fe***n out” and “the t**gs in"

Two Co. Armagh brothers currently accused of attempted theft and attempted criminal damage after they allegedly attacked the home of a single mum are to be prosecuted in the Crown Court for intimidation, a lawyer revealed today.

Standing side by side in the public gallery of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 37-year-old Alister Douglas and his brother Adrian (34) spoke only to confirm they understood the two charges against them arising from an allegedly sectarian incident at Ashleigh Crescent on 30 April this year.

The Lurgan brothers, from Charles Baron Gardens and Carrick Drive respectively, are charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a door belonging to Danielle Skelton and with attempting to steal her ring doorbell worth £70.

It is the footage recorded from that ring doorbell that has landed the two brothers in court after they were recorded allegedly shouting sectarian abuse such as "get this fe***n out” and “the t**gs in" as well as hammering and kicking the door.

On spotting the doorbell camera, one of them allegedly tried to prise it off the door frame and with the video posted online, the footage has been viewed thousands of times and has evoked public revulsion and condemnation from all quarters.

Brothers Adrian and Alister Douglas

In court today, a police officer said she believed she could connect the Douglas brothers to the offences and a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Francis Rafferty the case “has been looked at by a senior prosecutor” who has directed the matter will “proceed on indictment.”

She further revealed that Adrian Douglas is to be charged with intimidation while his brother Alister is to be charged with aiding and abetting intimidation so she was applying for the case to be adjourned for six weeks.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram said he was formally objecting but that he had explained to the brothers it will take time for the papers to be prepared for the case to progress.

DJ Rafferty converted their police bail to court bail, freeing the Douglas brothers on condition they sign in the sum of £500 and observe conditions not to contact the complaint, not to be under the influence of alcohol in public and not to be at Ashleigh Crescent.

While he granted legal aid for Adrian Douglas who is on benefits, the judge reserved legal aid for self-employed Alister Douglas until he lodges accounts.

The brothers are due back in court on 14 July.