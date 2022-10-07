Brother of gun victim Sandra Boyd pleads guilty to her unlawful killing

family tragedy | 

Derek Boyd (27) pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a semi-automatic pistol

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of his sister who was fatally shot earlier this year.

Derek Boyd (27) appeared via videolink in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today where he reaffirmed his signed guilty pleas from the district court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully killing his sister, Sandra Boyd, at his home in Collins Place, Finglas on March 19 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a semi-automatic pistol and one count of unlawfully possessing ammunition on the same date.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, told the court he required a bit of time to prepare a psychological report. Victim impact statements were also ordered.

Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the matter for sentence on November 28. The court heard Boyd, who is in custody, will appear in court in person on that date.


