British man (25) ‘sobs’ in court as he admits having sex with calf

The family want Brown “nowhere near” their farm after the vile incident.

A British man (25) was caught having sex with a calf after activating an alarm set up by farmers who suspected their animals were being abused.

Liam Brown from Bournemouth, sneaked onto a farm in Burton, near Christchurch, in the middle of the night to commit the deranged act.

Brown was detected by the farm's surveillance system and nabbed on location by the farm owners who arrived on the scene.

A DNA sample taken from a calf proved 'intercourse' had taken place on June 12, 2022, The Daily Mail reports.

Brown sobbed as he pleaded guilty to sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal during a brief hearing at Poole Magistrates Court on August 25.

Prosecutor Charles Nightingale, told the court that the farmers had known Brown since he was a child as his relative used to work at the farm.

Nightingale told the court: “The defendant was found by members of the farming family who had concerns regarding the welfare of the young livestock in question and set up alarms in the area.

“On the night in question they were alerted by alarms and equipment they had set up with the result that the defendant was found.

“Subsequently, samples were taken from the animal confirming the intercourse in question.”

The farmers want Brown “nowhere near” their farm or animals after the horrifying incident.

Brown, who had never been in trouble with the law previously has been bailed until he is sentenced by Bournemouth Crown Court.

Magistrates at the Poole court told the defendant: “It is going to crown court because the offences are so serious it is possible you need greater punishment than we can give.”

Brown could end up in the slammer for up to two years for the crime.

Bestiality is an either way offence, meaning it can be seen at Crown or Magistrates Court in the UK depending on severity of what occurred.

If a bestiality case is hear at Magistrates Court, the accused can decide if they want to be heard only by a jury or only a magistrate.

Depending on the intricacies of the situation, it may be deemed more appropriate for the case to be seen at Crown Court.

Some defences that may be used by the accused include; the animal being deceased, insanity, intoxication, automatism or the defendant committing the act under duress because they were pressured by a third-party.