Brian Grendon appears in court charged with having €27k in crime proceeds

Gardai say criminal proceeds were found during a raid on his house

A man charged with a money laundering offence after detectives raided his home has been sent for trial.

Brian Grendon (45) was allegedly caught with more than €27,000 in criminal proceeds.

He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court earlier this week.

The accused, with an address at Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, Dublin, is charged with possessing property, namely some €27,726 in cash, that was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Brian Grendon in court

The raid took place at his home in Clondalkin on January 19, 2022.

The Director of Public Prosecution had previously directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court on the charge.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Máire Conneely gave Mr Grendon the formal alibi caution, warning him he had 14 days to provide to the State details of anyone he proposed calling as a witness in his defence.

Defence solicitor Ciara McLoughlin said Mr Grendon was not making an application for free legal aid at this point.

Judge Conneely ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardai conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Mr Grendon has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

He was not required to address the court, save to confirm his signature on his bail bond.

He said “it is yeah” when Judge Conneely asked him if his was the signature on the bail bond.

Mr Grendon will next appear before the Circuit Court on a date in April.