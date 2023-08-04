Brazilian tourist caught with €17k of drugs after garda spot him cycling erratically, court hears

The accused was allegedly riding his bicycle in an ‘erratic manner’ and failing to obey traffic signs

A BRAZILIAN tourist was caught with €17,000 worth of various drugs after a garda spotted him cycling erratically in Dublin, a court heard.

Eduardo Mauricio Cunha, 31, who has been in Ireland since June staying at an apartment in Mountjoy Square, Dublin, was charged with possessing cannabis, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy and ketamine for sale or supply at Parnell Street on Wednesday night.

He was also charged with not producing a valid passport and careless cycling.

Mr Cunha was due to return to his career in Brazil later this month but was denied bail at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Alec Gabbett held he was a flight risk.

Garda Aidan O’Boyle said the accused was riding his bicycle in an “erratic manner and failing to obey traffic signs”.

He spoke to the accused and noticed a strong smell of cannabis and allegedly found him with drugs “stored in various deal sizes and deal bags”.

The court heard that he had no ties to Ireland but had made friends since coming here, and he had a ticket to fly back to Brazil in a few weeks.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan pleaded for bail and said a friend of the accused had brought his passport to court and €500 for bail.

The solicitor said the drugs had yet to be analysed, and the value could change.

Mr O’Sullivan submitted that a more serious charge could be brought due to the value, and his presumed innocent client could face a lengthy period in custody on remand pending a Circuit Court trial.

He pleaded that the holidaymaker could be released on strict terms, including surrendering his passport, and the Brazilian embassy could be contacted and asked not to give him new travel documents.

However, the judge refused bail and remanded the accused, who listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.