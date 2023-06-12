Brandon Rainey (26) appears in court charged with murder of Chloe Mitchell

Also appearing via video link was co-accused Ryan Johnston Gordon (34)

Brandon John Rainey (right) is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell

The man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell (21) had absconded to the Ballymena area three times from a secure mental health facility, a court has heard.

Brandon John Rainey (27), of James St, Ballymena, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and June 5 this year.

Rainey replied “Yeah” when asked if he understood the charges, before a police officer told the court she could connect the accused.

Brandon Rainey

Defence for Rainey made an application that the defendant be remanded at the Shannon Clinic - a secure psychiatric unit in Belfast - rather than at HMP Maghaberry.

The court heard Rainey had previously been a resident at the clinic, but had been released last Autumn following assessment.

Police objected to the application and said Rainey should be remanded at Maghaberry as he had previously absconded three times from the facility.

On each occasion, he was located in the Ballymena area.

Brandon Rainey

District Judge King refused the defence application, remanding Rainey at HMP Maghaberry to appear before the court again on July 6.

Also appearing via video link was co-accused Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) of Nursery Close, Ballymena.

Johnston replied “yes” to indicate he understood the charge against him of assisting an offender.

Defence counsel indicated that Gordon also suffered from mental health issues, and an application to adjourn a bail application for the defendant to June 20 was granted by Judge King.