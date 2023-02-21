Boy (15) ‘attacks PSNI with axe after setting bin on fire’ in Co Down

The teen has been charged with a number of offences including arson, assault on police, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a bin was set on fire and police officers were attacked with an axe in Ballynahinch, Co Down on Sunday.

Police officers were attacked after they received a report that an armed male had set a bin on fire in the Church Street area. When they located the suspect, he tried to smash the windscreen of the police car with the axe.

The boy is due to appear before Newtownards Youth Court on Tuesday, February 21.

DUP Councillor Alan Lewis, whose wife and children were in the area collecting a takeaway at the time, condemned the attack.

Cllr Lewis says “I commend police on their quick and efficient response, my wife and small children were in the town at the time collecting a take away, the consequences of this reckless action are both unthinkable and horrifying. The quick thinking of both the public and police are to be commended.

“It is absolutely appalling that on average seven police officers are attacked in Northern Ireland every day. This takes a huge physical and emotional toll on those who are targeted.

"In some cases, it leads to individual officers questioning their future in the profession. There is also the wider impact on the organisation in terms of the reduction in officers available for duty.”

He also called for stronger deterrents against crimes like this, including access to tasers and appropriate sentencing.

“There is a public expectation that the punishment fits the crime. Attacks on police staff are repugnant and should be investigated as seriously as those against the wider public. They pose a risk to life,” he said.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.