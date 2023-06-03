Boy (14) put man in fear for his life after attacking him with plastic pipe

The accused and other youths approached him, asking for cigarettes, but he said he had none and tried to walk away

An “out-of-control” teenager put a young man in fear for his life when he attacked him with a long, plastic pipe and robbed him of his phone.

The victim (20) was walking to a park with friends when he was set upon by the boy (14) and other youths.

Judge Treasa Kelly jailed the accused for eight months when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

The teenager, who is now aged 19 and has an address in north Dublin, pleaded guilty to robbery and producing an implement “capable of inflicting serious injury” in a manner likely to intimidate, while committing an offence.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said the victim was walking with friends from DCU to Albert College Park, Glasnevin, on August 16, 2018.

The accused and other youths approached him, asking for cigarettes, but he said he had none and tried to walk away.

The accused got a metre-long, black “plastic pipe object” and struck the victim to the left side of his face, shouting at him to drop his phone.

Another youth attempted to strike one of the man’s friends. The victim dropped his phone and the accused continued toward him before reaching into the back of his jacket.

As the teenager had already struck him, the man feared for his life. The accused took his phone, worth €300, and left.

He was in custody serving another sentence, with a release date next year, when he appeared in court.

He had 55 previous convictions, for offences including theft, unauthorised taking of a vehicle and criminal damage.

At the time of the robbery, the accused was a child and his behaviour was “out of control”, his barrister said.

It was the “familiar story” of someone hanging out with the wrong crowd and acting criminally. His mother had found it very difficult to cope.

The accused did manage to achieve Junior Certificate level in school. He was now taking up “positive activities” in prison, and hoped to get his Leaving Cert.

His barrister asked Judge Kelly to take the accused’s age into account and to be as lenient as she could.

“The injured party was lucky there wasn’t further injury to him,” the judge said. “To produce a long black plastic pipe… is a serious matter.”

She sentenced the accused to eight months on the weapons charge and took the robbery into consideration. She said the sentence was to run from the date of conviction.