Boxer dubbed ‘best looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’ pleads guilty to speeding

Patrick Donovan pleaded guilty to a speeding offence after he was detected driving 162kmph in a 120kmph speed zone.

Paddy Donovan celebrates following his welterweight bout against Arturo Lopez at the MTK Fight Night in the Ulster Hall, Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dubbed the ‘best looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’ professional fighter, Patrick Donovan’s clean record escaped a knock out blow today after a judge struck out a speeding prosecution against him.

At Gort District Court today, Mr Donovan (23) of Clancy Park, Ennis pleaded guilty to a speeding offence after he was detected driving 162kmph in a 120kmph speed zone on October 6 last at Cullenagh More on the M18 linking Limerick to Galway.

Currently being trained by former WBO middleweight world champion, Andy Lee, Mr Donovan accepted in court that he was driving in excess of the 120kmph speed limit and told Judge Mary Larkin that he was on his way to give a talk at a suicide prevention event in Co Mayo.

Recently, the 13-time Irish champion, Mr Donovan spoke about the loss of his best friend, aged 28 and first cousin, aged 25 to suicide last year.

In court, Mr Donovan said: “I didn’t realise I was doing that speed otherwise I would not have been doing the speed. I have always respected the law."

Mr Donovan said that he is in training camp “right now”.

Solicitor for Mr Donovan, Colman Sherry said Judge Larkin would have read about his client in the sports sections of newspapers.

Judge Larkin told Mr Donovan “you have impressed me so much with your extra curricular activities, I am not going to disqualify you but come in here again - 162kmph in a 120kmph zone - I have never got my own car to go that fast”.

Judge Larkin asked has Mr Donovan any previous convictions and Mr Donovan replied: “I have never been in trouble with the law before.”

Mr Sherry asked Judge Larkin could she consider an alternative to a speeding conviction such as the Court Discretionary Fund (Poor Box).

After hearing that Mr Donovan has no previous convictions, Judge Larkin said that she would strike out the case if Mr Donovan paid out €200 to the CDF.

Nicknamed ‘The Real Deal’, Mr Donovan paid over the €200 and Judge Larkin told him “Good luck with your career.”

Renowned boxing promoter, Bob Arum has described as Donovan as ‘the best-looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’, while Andy Lee has stated that Donovan “is the most talented fighter I’ve worked with”.