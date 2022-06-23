Boxer dubbed ‘best looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’ pleads guilty to speeding
Dubbed the ‘best looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’ professional fighter, Patrick Donovan’s clean record escaped a knock out blow today after a judge struck out a speeding prosecution against him.
At Gort District Court today, Mr Donovan (23) of Clancy Park, Ennis pleaded guilty to a speeding offence after he was detected driving 162kmph in a 120kmph speed zone on October 6 last at Cullenagh More on the M18 linking Limerick to Galway.
Currently being trained by former WBO middleweight world champion, Andy Lee, Mr Donovan accepted in court that he was driving in excess of the 120kmph speed limit and told Judge Mary Larkin that he was on his way to give a talk at a suicide prevention event in Co Mayo.
Read more
Recently, the 13-time Irish champion, Mr Donovan spoke about the loss of his best friend, aged 28 and first cousin, aged 25 to suicide last year.
In court, Mr Donovan said: “I didn’t realise I was doing that speed otherwise I would not have been doing the speed. I have always respected the law."
Mr Donovan said that he is in training camp “right now”.
Solicitor for Mr Donovan, Colman Sherry said Judge Larkin would have read about his client in the sports sections of newspapers.
Judge Larkin told Mr Donovan “you have impressed me so much with your extra curricular activities, I am not going to disqualify you but come in here again - 162kmph in a 120kmph zone - I have never got my own car to go that fast”.
Judge Larkin asked has Mr Donovan any previous convictions and Mr Donovan replied: “I have never been in trouble with the law before.”
Mr Sherry asked Judge Larkin could she consider an alternative to a speeding conviction such as the Court Discretionary Fund (Poor Box).
After hearing that Mr Donovan has no previous convictions, Judge Larkin said that she would strike out the case if Mr Donovan paid out €200 to the CDF.
Nicknamed ‘The Real Deal’, Mr Donovan paid over the €200 and Judge Larkin told him “Good luck with your career.”
Renowned boxing promoter, Bob Arum has described as Donovan as ‘the best-looking fighter since Muhammad Ali’, while Andy Lee has stated that Donovan “is the most talented fighter I’ve worked with”.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears