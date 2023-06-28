‘Boss of cocaine world’: Christy Kinahan pal sentenced to six years in prison

“In addition, he had a leading role in setting up what appears to be a large-scale drug lab, given the amounts paid and quantities of chemicals purchased”

Mink Kok, the Dutch criminal pal of Christy ‘Dapper Don’ Kinahan, has been sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Rotterdam for drug trafficking.

The 61-year-old so called “boss of the cocaine world” was jailed for transporting hundreds of kilos of the drug, De Telegraaf has reported.

According to the paper, the court saw sufficient evidence for a conviction based on intercepted messages on the Sky ECC server.

“The messages discuss, among other things, amounts of money and order lists, De Telegraaf wrote. “In its ruling, the court refers to raw materials and chemicals and blocks of cocaine and cocaine base, payments and locations and required personnel (cooks).

"He had a leading and coordinating role," the court said.

The 400-kilo consignment of cocaine for which Kok was convicted had arrived in 2020 via the port of Antwerp in a consignment of bananas.

However, the shipment was somehow mislaid and was eventually found at a supermarket in Remscheid, Germany.

After the loss was discovered, Kok was “intensively busy” in trying to find it again, the verdict reads.

“In addition, he had a leading role in setting up what appears to be a large-scale drug lab, given the amounts paid and quantities of chemicals purchased.”

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service had previously demanded nine years in prison for Kok but the sentence was lowered as there was insufficient evidence that he also had another batch of drugs in his possession.

A lawyer for Kok, Mark Teurlings, had asked for an acquittal, telling De Telegraaf on Tuesday that he was “disappointed” in the verdict and was considering an appeal.

The convicted drug trafficker and gun runner, one of the most infamous gangland criminals in Dutch history, had struck up a close working relationship with Christy Kinahan Snr when they were both based in Amsterdam in the 19090s.

It is believed the pair worked together to import millions of euro worth of cocaine and ecstasy into Ireland and the UK.

Kok's son-in-law, named only as Najim Z is also accused by the Public Prosecution Service of being behind the importation from South America of two batches of 750 and 840 kilos of cocaine.

These were intercepted in 2021 in the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.

Najim Z (42) was previously sentenced for those two coke shipments in a separate case.

He was handed down an eight-year prison sentence minus time spent in pre-detention and a detention period in Lebanon.

However, prosecutors have demanded another 12 years in prison against him two weeks ago in the case which is completely separate from that of Kok’s.

According to the judice officials, evidence against Kok stems from intercepted Sky ECC messages.

Justice official say they can prove that there was intensive contact between Sky phones that are attributed to Z and Mink Kok, who were both arrested in Lebanon at the end of March 2022.

There was no Sky telephone found with Kok when he was arrested, but detectives say that the investigation against Kok started after he admitted to a TV programme that he used Sky telephones to communicate with others.

His lawyer previously denied that Kok was the user of the two Sky phones attributed to him.

“In the messages we clearly read that the user of the telephone would be in the Netherlands, even in Amsterdam,” Teurlings has been quoted as saying. “So the user could never have been Kok because he was in Lebanon at the time.”

Various media have referred to Najim Z based on various judicial or police sources as a “leader” in Ridouan Taghi's network.

Dutch-Moroccan Taghi is regarded as one of Europe’s biggest drugs traffickers and is a key associate of the Kinahan Cartel.

He was one of a number of high-profile criminals who were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in Dubai in 2017.

Along with a number of his associates, Taghi is currently facing multiple charges ranging from assassinations, attempted killings and murder plots.

Lawyers for Z have previously contested that their client should be considered as “the financial man” in Taghi's drug network, as the Public Prosecutor believes.