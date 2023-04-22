Boozed-up labourer (30) who urinated on Great War memorial is fined €200

He threatened gardaí, their families and their houses, and this abuse went on at the station.

The case was heard at Dundalk District Court.

A 30-year-old man who urinated on a war memorial and threatened gardaí has been fined after pleading guilty to two public order charges.

Seán McQuillan, Church View, Dromiskin, admitted using or engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words and being intoxicated in public at Station Road, Castlebellingham, on 17 March last.

It was stated that he was embarrassed about what happened, while Judge McKiernan remarked his behaviour was unacceptable.

Evidence was given that gardaí encountered an intoxicated man on Main Street, Castlebellingham.

He was holding a full pint glass which he poured out at the request of the officers. He said he was going home.

However, the guards then saw Mr McQuillan urinating on the Great War memorial in the village.

He became very abusive towards them, and this continued following his arrest and en route to the garda station.

He threatened gardaí, their families and their houses, and this abuse went on at the station.

There were seven previous convictions.

Solicitor Niall Breen said his client was a labourer earning €300 per week.

He had too much to drink on this occasion. He accepted that he had trouble with alcohol.

The defendant was embarrassed and had instructed to offer apologies. Hopefully it would be his last public order offence.

The judge said the circumstances were not at all impressive.

‘It’s absolutely unacceptable that behaviour with gardaí.’

Judge McKiernan said she had considered custody if Mr McQuillan hadn’t been working.

The court would ‘reluctantly’ deal with it by way of conviction and fine. There were previous convictions for similar offences.

A €200 fine was imposed on the Section 6 Public Order charge, with the other taken into consideration.