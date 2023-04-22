Boozed-up labourer (30) who urinated on Great War memorial is fined €200
He threatened gardaí, their families and their houses, and this abuse went on at the station.
A 30-year-old man who urinated on a war memorial and threatened gardaí has been fined after pleading guilty to two public order charges.
Seán McQuillan, Church View, Dromiskin, admitted using or engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words and being intoxicated in public at Station Road, Castlebellingham, on 17 March last.
It was stated that he was embarrassed about what happened, while Judge McKiernan remarked his behaviour was unacceptable.
Evidence was given that gardaí encountered an intoxicated man on Main Street, Castlebellingham.
Read more
He was holding a full pint glass which he poured out at the request of the officers. He said he was going home.
However, the guards then saw Mr McQuillan urinating on the Great War memorial in the village.
He became very abusive towards them, and this continued following his arrest and en route to the garda station.
He threatened gardaí, their families and their houses, and this abuse went on at the station.
There were seven previous convictions.
Solicitor Niall Breen said his client was a labourer earning €300 per week.
He had too much to drink on this occasion. He accepted that he had trouble with alcohol.
The defendant was embarrassed and had instructed to offer apologies. Hopefully it would be his last public order offence.
The judge said the circumstances were not at all impressive.
‘It’s absolutely unacceptable that behaviour with gardaí.’
Judge McKiernan said she had considered custody if Mr McQuillan hadn’t been working.
The court would ‘reluctantly’ deal with it by way of conviction and fine. There were previous convictions for similar offences.
A €200 fine was imposed on the Section 6 Public Order charge, with the other taken into consideration.
Today's Headlines
MONK MINGLE | GSOC investigator resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerry Hutch
Hospitalised | Irish mum left with ‘shark-like bite’ on stomach after Turkey ‘mummy makeover’
Clare style | Donald Trump to visit his Doonbeg golf resort for two-night stay, hotel confirms
MCPUFF | Conor McGregor pictured enjoying a smoke ahead of ‘420’ day
calling poch | Big favourite emerges in Chelsea’s hunt for a new manager
HORROR ATTACK | Man (40s) arrested in connection with fatal assault on Co Kildare dad
home town glory | Chris O’Dowd reveals how growing up in a small Roscommon town prepared him for latest role
GARDA THREATENED | Boozed-up labourer (30) who urinated on Great War memorial is fined €200
BACK SUPPORT | Calls for ‘breastfeeding bench’ in South Dublin park rejected by councillors
Fast & Furious | Motorist caught doing 161km/h in a 120km/h zone during yesterday’s National Slow-Down Day