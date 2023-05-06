Blood-covered man abused gardaí who tried to help him after he was attacked on night out

McIlroy, of Allenton Green, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

A young man began hurling abuse at gardaí when they found him covered in blood after he had been attacked on a night out, a court has heard.

Kyle McIlroy (21) was arrested for his behaviour toward the officers, who were trying to help him after they found him injured on the street. The case against him was adjourned for gardaí to enquire whether he is suitable for a caution.

McIlroy, of Allenton Green, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

Dublin District Court heard that when gardaí encountered McIlroy on O’Connell Street Lower last February 25, he was “covered in blood”. They asked him what had happened and if he wanted assistance.

McIlroy immediately became verbally aggressive and used expletives and derogatory terms toward the gardaí, Sergeant Maire McDevitt said.

On the night, McIlroy had been out socialising when he made “fast friends” with a group of strangers, who later turned on him in the course of the night and left him with injuries, his lawyer said.

He reacted in an “extremely unsatisfactory manner” to the officers who were trying to offer assistance.

McIlroy ended up having to leave employment due to a lack of mobility arising from the injuries he suffered that night, his lawyer said. The accused apologised profusely.

Noting there were “extenuating circumstances”, Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for queries about an adult caution to be made.