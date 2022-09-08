Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh withdraws claim of sexual harassment and victimisation against RTÉ

Ms Ní Chofaigh’s barrister Claire Bruton BL said the withdrawal of the claim was the outcome of discussions between the parties

Broadcaster Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh has withdrawn her claim of sexual harassment and victimisation against RTÉ.

Ms Ní Chofaigh had lodged a complaint under the Employment Equality Act against the broadcaster, alleging discrimination by way of harassment in July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.

Four days of adjudication hearings were slated to begin this morning at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) headquarters at Lansdowne House, Dublin 4.

However, Ms Ní Chofaigh’s barrister Claire Bruton BL read a statement at the opening of this morning’s hearing stating that her client “withdraws her allegation of discrimination by the respondent”.

Ms Bruton said the withdrawal of the claim was the outcome of discussions between the parties.

She said agreement had been reached to “move on in the context of an ongoing working relationship”.

Counsel added that Ms Ní Chofaigh now fully accepts the findings of RTÉ’s internal investigation into the matters and said no compensation had been paid as part of the arrangement.

Mairéad McKenna SC, who appeared for RTÉ, confirmed the settlement.

