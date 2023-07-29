‘Binge-drinking’ woman made ‘throat-slice’ threat to neighbour and answered door to cops holding knife

Maher, originally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, and with an address at North Circular Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to her neighbour, possession of a knife and assaulting the garda.

A binge-drinking woman who threatened her neighbour with “slicing throat gestures” answered the door to gardaí with a knife in her hand, before kicking the officer.

Terry Maher (40), described as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character, made the “frightening” threat after bad relations between the two women reached a “tipping point”, a court heard.

Judge Patricia Cronin jailed her for 10 months.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to the address on May 26 last year and Maher answered the door with a knife in her hand.

There had been queries about her health and she was asked by the gardaí to drop the knife, which she did.

She was then asked to step outside and when she did so, she became aggressive toward the garda. Maher’s speech was slurred as she shouted curses and abuse at the garda before kicking her on the knee.

The court heard Maher had earlier threatened her neighbour with “slicing throat gestures”.

The two women were living adjacent to each other in flats in the same building and “simply did not get on”, Maher’s solicitor said.

There was not “any great intent” to the threat but it would still have been “quite upsetting in itself” for the victim, he said.

Separately, Maher also admitted public drunkenness, garda obstruction, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, and criminal damage.

The court heard gardaí were called to Marlborough Place in central Dublin on April 20 this year, when the accused was highly intoxicated, abusive to gardaí and attempted to kick out at them.

On May 8, gardaí were called to a homeless shelter on the same street. Maher had caused €400 of damage by punching through two windows when she became “very angry” after an argument with a resident.

She had blood on her hands when gardaí spoke to her.

On June 20, gardaí were called back to the North Circular Road address, where the neighbour said Maher was banging on the door, screaming and shouting.

The accused was drunkenly swaying on her feet and stumbling on to the road. Maher had 102 previous convictions.

Maher was a “Jekyll and Hyde” style character who hit the bottle “quite hard” at night, but alcohol did not suit her, her solicitor said.

After her “violent outbursts” she was a different person in the cold light of day. Her sexuality had caused a lot of issues in her life, the court heard.