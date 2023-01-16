Biker caught doing over 140kph in 60kph zone suffered ‘lapse in concentration’

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant co-operated fully with gardaí and he wished to apologise

A biker caught doing over 140kph in a 60kph zone suffered a lapse in concentration and did not realise his bike would accelerate so quickly, a court heard.

Lukasz Miskowicz (43) was fined €400 by Judge Dermot Dempsey, who described the defendant’s driving as “lunacy”, but the judge did not ban him from driving.

The defendant, of Parkview Close in Finglas, admitted careless driving at Pinnock Hill in Swords on July 19, 2022.

He had originally been charged with dangerous driving but the court accepted a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Garda Joe Aiken told Swords District Court that he was operating a speed checkpoint at 9.42pm and it clocked Miskowicz doing 143kph in a 60kph zone.

Gda Aiken said there were a few vehicles on the road, but it was quiet enough.

The court heard Miskowicz, an out-of-work chef, had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant co-operated fully with gardaí and he wished to apologise for his “lapse in concentration”.

Ms D’Arcy said Miskowicz had not realised the power of the bike, or that it would accelerate so quickly.