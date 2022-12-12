Biker accused of shooting at man outside Clondalkin shopping centre over €20k debt row

Craig O’Halloran (29) was the alleged shooter on a motorbike, while his brother Joshua Dunne (20) was caught on CCTV driving in convoy with him

Two brothers allegedly opened fire on a man outside a shopping centre after a row over social media about a €20,000 debt, a court heard.

Craig O’Halloran (29) was the alleged shooter on a motorbike, while his brother Joshua Dunne (20) was caught on CCTV at the scene and driving in convoy with him.

Officers claimed this shooting incident was a “failed assassination attempt” which was “foiled only by the bad aim of the gunman”.

Judge John O’Leary refused bail and remanded the men in custody to Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Mr O’Halloran, of Grange View Walk in Clondalkin, and Mr Dunne, of Orchard Meadows in Ballyfermot, are charged with possession of a 9mm semi-automatic firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and the reckless discharge of a firearm at Deansrath Shopping Centre in Clondalkin on June 29, 2021.

Gardaí objected to bail, citing fears the accused would not turn up for trial.

Garda Patrick Fallon told Blanchardstown District Court the incident arose out of an argument on social media, where another man claimed Mr Dunne owed him €20,000

On the day in question, Gda Fallon alleged a group of eight men took a taxi to the shopping centre. While there, a male approached them on a motorbike, shouted “which one of you is Laz” and “the kid didn’t take your money”.

Garda Cian Logan alleged the biker took out a pistol, aimed at the injured party and fired two shots. Both missed and no one was injured, the court heard.

Officers alleged Mr Dunne was in a car which travelled in convoy with the biker, they alleged was Mr O’Halloran.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin, for Mr Dunne, said his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Solicitor Michael Hennessy, for Mr O’Halloran, said his client had a long-term partner and two children and had strong ties to the community.

Mr Hennessy said there had been “zero identification” of Mr O’Halloran as the biker, and he objected to gardaí giving that evidence.

He said there was a “very weak case” against his client, who should be granted bail, subject to conditions.

Judge O’Leary said the allegations were serious and he was refusing bail.

The accused have not yet indicated pleas to the charges.