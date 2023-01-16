Belfast woman (28) awaiting trial on child cruelty charges has died, court told

Belfast Crown Court was told that Stacey Lundy passed away last week

Belfast Crown Court was told that Stacey Lundy passed away last week.

The deceased (28), of Antrim Road in north Belfast, was facing a single count that on dates between January 16, 2019 and January 30, 2019 "having the custody, charge or care of a child or young person under 16, wilfully neglected that child in a manner likely to cause the child unnecessary suffering or injury to health''.

A PSNI detective sergeant told Judge Paul Ramsey KC that Ms Lundy died last Thursday, January 12.

She confirmed to prosecution lawyer Natalie Pinkerton that a post-mortem examination had been carried out on Ms Lundy.

"At this stage the death is undetermined pending further investigations," she added.

Judge Ramsey said: "I order that the indictment be endorsed and can now be declared no further legal effect and the file will be closed.''