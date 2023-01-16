Belfast woman (28) awaiting trial on child cruelty charges has died, court told
Belfast Crown Court was told that Stacey Lundy passed away last week
A woman awaiting trial on child cruelty charges has died, a court has heard.
Belfast Crown Court was told that Stacey Lundy passed away last week.
The deceased (28), of Antrim Road in north Belfast, was facing a single count that on dates between January 16, 2019 and January 30, 2019 "having the custody, charge or care of a child or young person under 16, wilfully neglected that child in a manner likely to cause the child unnecessary suffering or injury to health''.
A PSNI detective sergeant told Judge Paul Ramsey KC that Ms Lundy died last Thursday, January 12.
She confirmed to prosecution lawyer Natalie Pinkerton that a post-mortem examination had been carried out on Ms Lundy.
"At this stage the death is undetermined pending further investigations," she added.
Judge Ramsey said: "I order that the indictment be endorsed and can now be declared no further legal effect and the file will be closed.''
