Belfast teen accused of blackmail, rape and sexual abuse of two 15-year-old boys

A west Belfast teenager accused of the repeated blackmail, rape and sex abuse of two 15-year-old boys is to be questioned about further allegations, a court heard today.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard that while PSNI detectives had tried to interview Stephen Lee McIlvenny on two previous occasions, “the production orders from prison had been cancelled.”

She added however that officers hoped to question the 19-year-old some time next month so she was seeing a four week adjournment.

McIlvenny, from Glasvey Close in Dunmurry, is in custody facing a total of 14 sex offences against two boys, alleged to have been committed between 1 March and 9 November last year, including two counts each of rape, sexual activity with a child, sexual grooming of a child, making indecent images, possessing indecent images and sexual communication with a child.

He faces further single counts of voyeurism and inciting a child to take an indecent photograph.

Previous courts have heard that according to the two schoolboy complainants, they were raped and abused “on a weekly basis” and it is the police case that McIlvenny blackmailed them into having sex with him by threatening to release intimate images he had of them.

The alleged offences came to light last November when the first complainant told police he had exchanged messages, including intimate images, with McIlvenny through social media but the defendant then used those images to blackmail the 15-year-old into having sex with him.

“This was occurring weekly and was often recorded by the defendant,” claimed the officer adding that the second alleged victim was introduced to McIlvenny by the first.

According to the police case, when the second boy was at McIlvenny’s home the defendant is alleged to have hidden a camera in the toilet and he used that to record images when he then used to allegedly blackmail the boy into engaging in sexual activities.

The court also heard that a month before the first victim reported the matter, the defendant is alleged to have “seriously assaulted” him to the extent that he suffered a bleed on the brain so a charge of GBH may be added to the current indictment.

Previous courts have also heard claims that the police have identified a large amount of indecent material including images and videos allegedly recording sex offences being committed against the two 15-year-old complainants.

In court today District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to July 17.