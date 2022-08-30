Belfast man who shouted ‘Up the ‘Ra’ in Irish gift shop fined £250
A Belfast man who shouted “Up the ‘Ra” and verbally abused staff in an Irish gift shop has been fined £250.
Ciaran McGlone, 23, also ignored police warnings to end his disorderly behaviour in the city centre, a judge was told.
A defence solicitor said McGlone, of Albert Street, had drunk so much that he remembers little about the incident last month.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he entered Carrolls store at Castle Place on July 16 and called staff “stupid f****** silly b******s”.
“While in the shop he screamed ‘Up the ‘Ra,” a Crown lawyer said.
McGlone then went back out onto the street and walked in front of a police vehicle, forcing it to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.
According to the prosecution he was arrested after making rude gestures at officers who tried to get him to moderate his behaviour.
Ciaran Toner, defending, said McGlone has been battling against mental health problems since lockdown.
“On that day he had alcohol taken and has very scant recollection (of what happened),” Mr Toner added.
“He wants to apologise to the staff and police.”
Based on McGlone’s guilty plea, District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed a £250 fine for the disorderly behaviour.
