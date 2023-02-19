Belfast man (40) accused of trying to entice boy into sexual activity

According to the prosecution case, Dylan was actually an adult posing as a child

This is the man accused of trying to entice a boy into sexual activity.

Trevor Wylie was charged with two offences alleged to have been committed in October 2021.

The 40-year-old, from Bests Hill in Belfast, appeared at Newtownards Court on Thursday via video-link.

He is accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a boy named Dylan “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”, and with attempting to incite him into engaging in sexual activity.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, but according to the prosecution case, Dylan was actually an adult posing as a child.

A defence lawyer conceded there was a prima facie case against Wylie.

The accused declined the opportunity to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Wylie was granted legal aid and freed on bail. The case was returned to Downpatrick Crown Court for trial, but no date has yet been set.