accused | 

Belfast man (25) charged over punch-up at children’s play centre

Shea McGreevy (25), from O’Neill’s Lane in the city, is charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour

Shea McGreevy

Paul HigginsSunday World

A Belfast man has been accused of a punch-up at a children’s play centre.

Shea McGreevy (25), from O’Neill’s Lane in the city, is charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour over an incident at the Happy Town Indoor Soft Play Adventure Centre in Newtownards on January 27.

None of the facts were opened during a hearing at the town’s Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin told the court his client was pleading not guilty to both charges.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case until March 14 and said he would fix a date for the contest at that stage.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos