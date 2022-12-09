Beefed-up thug who threatened to ‘kill all Catholics’ jailed for new threat to woman

The 34-year-old hit headlines during the summer when the loon filmed himself stating proudly “you dirty stinking f***ing Fenian bastards.”

A sectarian thug who threatened in a viral video to “kill all dirty, stinking Catholics” has been jailed for a sick pipe bomb threat to a woman.

Jordan Hanna send a raft of terrifying messages to the victim, including one stating he was going to put a pipe bomb under her ex-partner’s car.

The charmer also threatened to “disclose private photographs” of the woman.

The 34-year-old hit headlines during the summer when the loon filmed himself stating proudly “you dirty stinking f***ing Fenian bastards – I will kill every one of you” while he was celebrating the Twelfth.

The video went viral and Hanna was exposed as a sectarian thug, though he later said sorry for his behaviour. However, the PSNI launched a hate-crime investigation.

He told the Sunday World he had apologised for the shocking sectarian remarks and after a video emerged of him fighting with two Catholics in a previous incident, he told us: “Catholics are always attacking me.”

It emerged he has more than 30 convictions and was awaiting sentencing for choking a woman until she became unconscious.

Now the tough-talking bodybuilder is behind bars after he pleaded guilty to cowardly threats made to a petrified woman.

Jordan Hanna

It was reported in Court News NI that Hanna, of Brookfield Gardens in Antrim, admitted charges of sending ‘menacing’ messages via a ‘public electronic communications network’ in February last year.

Hanna pleaded guilty this week and a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court about the threats made.

The woman told police Hanna had sent her a number of messages threatening to harm her and including one in which the defendant said he would put a pipe bomb under her ex-partner’s car.

The prosecutor said Hanna also made a threat to “disclose private photographs” and the messages had “caused her distress”.

A defence lawyer asked for “credit” for the defendant for entering a guilty plea.

Hanna also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage in June against his ex-partner.

The court heard Hanna grabbed his victim by the throat during a row last September before pushing her against a wall and choking her.

Jordan Hanna involved in a street fight

“When she regained consciousness, her face was covered in blood and she had wounds to her face and her glasses were smashed,’’ said a prosecutor.

During police interview the woman beater “made the case of self-defence” and accepted he had pushed her, but initially denied choking her.

Hanna was jailed for five months and also made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.

Days after his embarrassing sectarian slur film went viral, another film of him involved in a violent punch-up with two Catholic teenagers emerged.

Hanna was filmed exchanging blows with two men who he had confronted as they sat outside a pet shop his parents owned in an incident last year.

clashed

When they clashed, Hanna gave as good as he got for a while but received a number of blows to his face and looked in trouble until he was “rescued” by his mum who waded in to save her son.

Hapless Hanna told the Sunday Worldin July: “Catholics are always attacking me. I’ve been stabbed by Catholics; I’ve been beaten by Catholics and the police don’t do anything – so I just wade in myself.

“These Catholics were waiting for me at mum and dad’s shop. There were more of them standing around the sides watching.”

Other sources told the Sunday World, however, that in fact the two Catholic teens had been minding their own business when they were confronted by Hanna.

Hanna reiterated his grovelling apology for the anti-Catholic film rant. He told us some of his friends are Catholic.

He said: “I’m not judging all Catholics the same. I have Catholic friends who have supported me and when I was in Maghaberry I met Provos in there who were 100 per cent sound. I got on with them no problem.

“But these wee rats round Antrim are different. I don’t care if there’s 20 of them or if they have a knife or a gun I’ll get into them if they start on me.

“I’ve been putting up with wee rats like this since I was 12 years old. I was once stabbed in the face by a Catholic because they saw I was wearing a Rangers top.

“The cops said they couldn’t find any CCTV of the incident, so nobody ever got done for that. No CCTV in Belfast city centre? The police are useless.

“Another time they sprayed hairspray in my face and set my face alight and years ago another one split me open with a hurley.”