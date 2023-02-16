Beautician appears in court charged with perverting course of justice over sex claims
Dorina Barok was freed on her own bail of £500 with a condition not to have contact with prosecution witnesses
A Co Down woman has appeared in court accused of lying to police over sex claims.
Beautician Dorina Barok is charged with perverting the course of justice.
At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court, the 26-year-old confirmed she was aware of the single charge against her.
Barok, from Abbot Court in Newtownards, is accused of perverting the course of justice on September 15, 2020, by twice lying to police in a statement.
It is alleged she “provided a statement to police in which you lied” and claimed she had not seen a man and woman engaged in sexual activity.
Barok is accused of telling another lie by claiming “you had not engaged in sexual activity” with the woman concerned.
None of the alleged facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted the legal statements and papers “form the basis of a case to answer”, which was conceded by defence counsel Conor Holmes.
The barrister also revealed that while “discussions are ongoing, this will be a plea”.
Barok was told she had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on her own behalf, but she declined the opportunity.
Returning the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but not setting a date for the arraignment, District Judge Mark Hamill freed Barok on her own bail of £500 with a condition not to have contact with prosecution witnesses.
Today's Headlines
Con Air | Conor McGregor poses in €95k outfit while scoffing Black Forge Inn food on private jet to Vegas
serious injuries | Dublin pizza chef jailed for 20 months after attacking housemate with knives
Monster | Co Antrim paedo (54) who raped 14-year-old girl and got her pregnant is jailed
road to ruin | CAB gets order to sell off Drogheda feud brothers’ ‘uninhabitable’ houses
'highly intoxicated' | Dublin landlord who assaulted tenant with knife in row over airsoft rifles avoids jail
Hig Change | Maura Higgins swaps long hair for ‘stunning’ new bob
gang busters | Dramatic photos show armed gardai raiding notorious Dundon-McCarthy stronghold in Limerick
#JusticeForNatalie | Natalie McNally’s family unveil new Armagh GAA flag dedicated to her memory
mauled | Roscommon man found dead in pool of blood after being attacked by ‘aggressive’ rooster
Bailed | Beautician appears in court charged with perverting course of justice over sex claims