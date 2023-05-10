Barry Young who was lackey for ‘Mr Big’ gang faces extradition for Robbie Lawlor murder

Young is suspected of involvement in the planning of the Lawlor murder, including organising a highly publicised meeting in a Sligo hotel with suspects in the Belfast murder.

The PSNI is seeking to extradite Sligo gangland boss Barry Young in connection with the murder of rival criminal Robbie Lawlor, once he finishes his sentence here for directing a drugs gang.

TheIrish Independent can reveal how PSNI detectives suspect Young (38) – one of the most “significant” drug dealers in the west and north-west – was “forced to” enlist his own criminal associates in the North to have Lawlor murdered in Belfast on behalf of the ‘Mr Big’ drugs organisation.

Details of the Sligo criminal’s operation emerged at the Special Criminal Court yesterday, where he had pleaded guilty to directing a criminal organisation.

It emerged how he had thanked gardaí for arresting him and had felt suicidal over his drug debts.

It can now be revealed that the extent of these debts owed to the Mr Big organisation, and a particular €300,000 drugs seizure in Sligo more than three years ago, led to Young’s downfall.

A source said: “Young is someone who has criminal contacts everywhere, particularly along the counties attached to the western seaboard of this country.

“He has been a long-time player in Dublin but the reality is that, for over a decade, he had a slave and master relationship with the person you call Mr Big.”

Young is suspected of involvement in the planning of the Lawlor murder, including organising a highly publicised meeting in a Sligo hotel with suspects in the Belfast murder.

The source said: “Young got in way over his head and the way things are looking for him right now are not great at all. There is reliable information that he was involved in planning a murder. There is also reliable information that he was forced into this situation by criminals more senior than him.”

Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast in April 2020, less than three months after he was suspected of an active involvement in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

Robbie Lawlor was suspected of an active involvement in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods — © PA

Lawlor, who was also the chief suspect for a spate of gang murders in Dublin, became heavily embroiled in the Drogheda feud and inflamed the dispute after his release from jail in December, 2019.

Among those gun murders was the shooting of Kenneth Finn (36) in Coolock in February, 2018 – he was a right-hand man and best pal of Mr Big.

This is currently being treated as the primary motive for the murder of Lawlor in Belfast.

Arrests, cash seizures and other matters linked to the Dundon/McCarthy gang in the aftermath of the fatal shooting are now being described as a smokescreen devised by Mr Big, according to sources who consider him Ireland’s most devious criminal.

Young pleaded guilty in March to directing the activities of the gang, which had an international character but operated in the Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim and Galway areas where it was involved in drug-dealing, intimidation and money laundering.

The court was told that drug seizures linked to the gang totalled more than €628,000, while Young himself had €40,000 in ready cash despite his only stated income being social welfare payments. Young also dispatched enforcers that he described as “head-the-balls” and “Dirty Harrys” to collect on drug debts, the sentencing hearing was told.

At the three-judge court yesterday, Detective Garda Inspector Ray Mulderrig told Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, that Young was arrested by detectives from Sligo at Dublin Airport on January 11 of this year on his way to Spain in a bid to escape his life of crime and drug debts.

The experienced officer has led the detailed investigation into Young’s drug trafficking network for many years.

Det-Insp Mulderrig told Ms Murphy that gardaí seized Young’s phone and discovered thousands of messages, images, videos and calls relating to Young’s criminal activities in running the Sligo-based gang.

Det-Insp Mulderrig said Young had 81 previous convictions at the time of his arrest and had been twice sentenced for drug-dealing, with the last conviction for that offence in 2006 when he was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

The gang members reported to him through a chain of command and he directed and would be informed about the distribution and delivery of the drugs, the movements of cash and the enforcement of the debts owed.

The senior detective told the court that investigations of five phones associated with Young led to the arrest of 16 people, six of whom are before the courts, with three of those facing charges of organised crime involvement and money laundering directly attributed to the gang.

Det-Insp Mulderrig said four of Young’s accounts were frozen and had a cumulative balance of more than €40,000.

The gang had links to a major Dublin-based organised crime group that sent down enforcers when required. This organisation can be revealed today as the Mr Big gang.

This gang is considered the biggest drug-dealing organisation on the northside and has also been involved in tiger kidnappings.

It is suspected of organising the brutal gun murders of Real IRA brothers Alan and Vinnie Ryan in 2012 and 2016 as part of extortion-related disputes.

Convicted drug dealer Young muscled in on the lucrative turf of Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim and his network of dealers took control and even managed to bribe a disgraced garda to leak sensitive information over a five-month period.