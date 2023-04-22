Barefoot intruder found in woman’s bedroom claimed to be garda before biting resident on the bicep
A BAREFOOT home intruder found in a young woman’s bedroom claimed to be a garda, then bit her housemate on the bicep when the man came to help her.
Jason Kane (29) left the man with an open wound and the woman so frightened she felt unsafe afterwards and moved out, a court heard.
His case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for victim impact evidence when he admitted the offences.
Mr Kane, of St Attracta Road, Cabra, pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear at Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough, on September 5, 2021.
The DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level and Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch gave an outline of the prosecution evidence.
She told Judge Bryan Smyth one of the residents, a young woman, awoke at 4.30am to find the accused sitting in her bedroom, saying: “lady, lady”.
Her housemate came in and the accused claimed to be a garda, and that someone was in the washroom out the back.
He was barefoot, appeared to be under the influence of something and it was not known how he got in.
He had to be detained by her housemate and a struggle ensued, during which Kane threw bottles which struck one resident on the hand. He bit the male housemate “rather severely” on the bicep.
The bite resulted in the skin being broken and the wound was open. Kane was subdued and gardaí were called.
The judge accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court and Kane’s solicitor Sandra Frayne said he was pleading guilty.
Sgt Lynch said the man who was bitten had made a full recovery but was left with a small scar on his bicep.
The woman had moved address because she now feels unsafe, the court heard.
She had indicated she would be willing to make a victim impact statement.
Kane had 19 previous convictions, the court heard.
