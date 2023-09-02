Banned driver caught on roads was struggling with ‘toxic relationship’, court told

Lisa Greene (25) had already been put off the road when she was caught driving again with no licence.

A banned motorist caught behind the wheel months after she was given a four-year disqualification ban was showing “complete contempt” for court orders, a judge said.

Judge Patricia Cronin banned her from driving for another four years and fined her €500.

Greene, of Belcamp Green, Coolock, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on patrol at Glin Road, Coolock on August 2 when they stopped the accused driving an A-class Mercedes.

The gardaí discovered that she did not have a valid licence and arrested her.

Greene had previous convictions for offences including uninsured and unlicensed driving, and had been put off the road for four years last March.

She had been given a one-year driving ban in January last year for similar offences.

On the day, Greene “took it on herself” to drive, for which she apologised, her solicitor Michael French said.

She had been going through a difficult period due to a “toxic relationship”, but was now due to start work in a new job and would have some structure in her life, Mr French said.

Judge Cronin noted the date of the last conviction.

“Less than five months later, this lady is driving again,” she said.

“It’s completely unacceptable, showing complete contempt for the orders of the court in getting behind the wheel, no matter what the circumstances.”