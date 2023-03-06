Ballymun man allegedly smashed car windscreen with hammer while child was inside

James McCullough (23) is accused of threatening to “stick a knife” in a mother-of-three before smashing her car with a hammer

A man threatened to “stick a knife” in a mother-of-three, before smashing her car windscreen with a hammer while one of her young children was still inside, it is alleged.

James McCullough (23) is accused of attacking the woman’s car after making the threat in an incident outside her south Dublin home.

Dublin District Court heard the alleged victim was related to a woman the accused had a relationship with.

The case was adjourned for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr McCullough, of Belclare Green, Poppintree, Ballymun, is charged with having a hammer in the course of a dispute.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to the windscreen of the woman’s black Audi, and threatening to kill her or cause her serious harm, intending her to believe it would be carried out.

The offences are alleged to have happened an address in Ringsend on January 18 this year.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the DPP consented to the case being heard in the district court subject to jurisdiction being accepted by the judge.

She gave an outline of the prosecution’s case so the judge could consider the issue.

The court heard on the day in question the alleged victim returned home in her car with her three children at 4.25pm

It was alleged she was approached by the accused who verbally abused her and threatened: “I will stick a knife in you next.”

It was alleged he then took out a hammer from his work bag and used it to hit the windscreen of the woman’s car.

One of the children was still in the rear of the vehicle at the time, it was alleged.

The court heard the parties were known to each other.

The cost of the damage to the car was €500, the court heard.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to the circuit court.

The accused, who has not yet entered pleas to the charges, was not present in court for the jurisdiction hearing but was legally represented.

A written summary of the state’s case was given to his lawyer and Judge Smyth ordered disclosure of further prosecution evidence.

He remanded the accused on continuing bail in his absence.

The charges against the accused are under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons, Non Fatal Offences Against the Person and Criminal Damage Acts.