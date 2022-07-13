Ballymun man (37) charged with murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson

Brian McHugh (37) appeared in Dublin District Court today accused of killing the former youth worker in May

A man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, who was found stabbed to death in her Dublin home.

Brian McHugh (37) was remanded in custody when he appeared in Dublin District Court today accused of killing the former youth worker in May.

Mr McHugh, with an address at Cairn Court, Ballymun is charged with murdering Ms Thompson (52) at her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun on May 10.

Detective Garda Nicola Duffy told Judge Treasa Kelly she charged the accused before the court sitting today and he made no reply after caution.

Mr McHugh was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Det Gda Duffy said.

The judge said the district court was not suitable for bail on a murder charge and no application was made.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said there was consent to the accused being remanded in custody and asked for Mr McHugh’s next appearance, at Cloverhill District Court, to be by video link.

Mr Quinn also applied for free legal aid, submitting a statement of his client’s means in to court. The judge granted legal aid after hearing Mr McHugh was unemployed, but not in receipt of social welfare and had “no income whatsoever.”

The accused was remanded in custody to July 20. Dressed in a grey tracksuit with black stripes, the accused sat in the dock, drinking from a bottle of water during the brief hearing. He was not required to address the court and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

Ms Thompson was last seen two days before her body was found on the afternoon of May 10.

A woman who was also arrested by investigating gardai has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A concerned neighbour had raised the alarm by calling 999, seeking an ambulance, just after 3pm that day. When paramedics arrived at the house they called gardai. It is believed Ms Thompson’s body was in her home for some time before it was discovered.

She was discovered with multiple injuries, including stab wounds.