Ballymun drug dealer looking €38k payout for gravy scald jailed over heroin haul

Six more years for €85K of heroin and coke

A convicted drug dealer who looked for a €38,000 payout after his arm was scalded with gravy has been sentenced to another six years behind bars after being caught with an €85,000 cocaine and heroin haul while out on bail for other drugs charges.

Craig McDonnell (26), from Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was taken from Wheatfield Prison to appear before Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court two months ago where he was suing Parnell GAA club for a maximum €38,000 pay-out after his arm was scalded with hot gravy nine years ago.

His appearance came just three weeks after he was jailed for six months for heroin dealing in Dublin city centre after being caught red-handed in September 17, 2020.

He said he had a chronic cocaine addiction which led to him accruing a debt and dealing drugs

While out on bail for that offence McDonnell continued his involvement in drug dealing and this week pleaded guilty over an €85,000 heroin and cocaine haul in Phibsboro on Dublin’s north side.

Gardai from Mountjoy Garda Station raided a property on Phibsboro Road on May 25, 2021 and found €70,000 worth of heroin and €14,500 worth of cocaine,

McDonnell appeared before Dublin Circuit Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to sale or supply of the drugs,

He was sentenced to six years and three months

He is likely to find his next appearance in court less stressful as it will be his civil case against Parnell GAA club rather than a criminal court for sentencing.

He was taken from Wheatfield Prison to appear before Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court at the end of April, where details of his claim were opened.

But the case had to be adjourned after defence solicitor Kevin D’Arcy asked for an adjournment to locate a key witness, a commis chef, who McDonnell alleged had been the one to pour the gravy over his arm.

The court heard that McDonnell was also suing two youth training agencies as well as Parnell GAA club over the incident in which he was scalded with the gravy.

The two include the City of Dublin Education and Training Board and Ballark Community Training Centre, Ballymun.

Counsel for McDonnell, Mr John Nolan BL, said McDonnell was 17 years old and manning a gravy station at the club’s lunch carvery counter when the incident occurred.