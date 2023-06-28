Ballymun dad caught wielding bike seat during violent North Dublin street fight avoids jail

Aaron Harrington (27) was in one of two groups totalling 18 people who met and confronted each other.

A father-of-one who produced a bicycle seat as a weapon during an armed street clash between two groups of men has been spared jail.

Aaron Harrington (27) was seen acting aggressively in the confrontation between 18 people in north Dublin.

Judge Ciaran Liddy gave him a three-month suspended sentence when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Harrington, with an address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to violent disorder – using or threatening to use unlawful violence, along with others.

He also admitted producing a bicycle seat in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another, while committing violent disorder.

The court heard the incident happened at Santry Way, Ballymun, on July 16, 2021.

Harrington was in one of two groups totalling 18 people who met and confronted each other.

A garda sergeant said some of the people were armed with weapons and the accused was in possession of a bicycle seat.

He was behaving aggressively at the scene but left when the gardaí arrived.

Harrington had previous convictions but had not come to the attention of the gardaí since this incident.

A number of other co-accused were involved in the incident and had been dealt with in a non-custodial manner by the courts, Harrington’s solicitor John Quinn said.

“He apologises for his behaviour on the night in question, he accepts what he did was wrong and he should not have been involved,” Mr Quinn said.

The accused’s partner was in court to support him and they had one young child, Mr Quinn said.

Harrington had had some addiction issues but had attended a treatment centre and “did well there.”

He was currently working on a community employment scheme.

Judge Liddy suspended the three-month sentence for two years.