Ballyfermot Rod Stewart fan who headbutted security guard at Dublin concert spared jail

Father-of-eight Michael Byrne (63) had been asked to sit down when the situation “escalated”

A Rod Stewart fan who headbutted a security guard in the face during a confrontation with staff at a concert in Dublin has been spared jail.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer was performing at the Three Arena when father-of-eight Michael Byrne carried out the assault, a court heard.

Byrne (63) had been asked to sit down when the situation “escalated.”

Judge Bryan Smyth said the accused’s behaviour was deserving of prison but instead gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

Byrne, with an address at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to assault at the concert on November 19 last year.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told Dublin District Court Byrne was attending a concert at 9.05pm when he headbutted a security supervisor across the face, causing a slight injury to the man’s forehead.

Sgt McDevitt said the victim suffered some bruising around his eye as a result.

Byrne was also verbally abusive to staff at the venue and was arrested when gardai arrived, the court heard.

He had previous motoring convictions.

Byrne had entered his plea previously and the case was back before the court for the production of a victim impact statement.

This was submitted to the court but not read out.

Defence solicitor Brian Doherty said the accused had been told to sit down and “it escalated,” ending in the assault. Byrne could be seen on CCTV apologising to staff “the whole way” as he was being escorted out of the arena, Mr Doherty said.

The accused was embarrassed and the case had caused him difficulty at home, the solicitor added.

“He headbitted a security man,” the judge said, to which Mr Doherty replied that his client had been “quite intoxicated.”

“That might explain it but it doesn’t excuse it,” the judge said.

The accused had brought €300 in compensation and this was handed in to court to be given to the victim.

Byrne was a widower who had worked in construction for a number of years,the court heard.

The judge said the accused was deserving of a custodial sentence "on the face of it," but he suspended the three months for a year after taking everything into consideration.