Ballyfermot postman avoids jail after ‘mean spirited’ theft of €60 gift card

A postman who stole a gift card from an envelope and used it himself in a “very mean spirited” crime has been spared jail.

Kenneth Foley (51) was drinking “daily and heavily” at the time he took the €60 card in a “breach of trust” that led to the loss of his job and home, a court heard.

Judge Treasa Kelly gave him a three-month suspended sentence at Dublin District Court.

Foley, of Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to theft and intentionally delaying, detaining, interfering with or opening a postal packet.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said in late 2021, the victim placed a €60 One-4-All card in a letterbox and the envelope never reached the addressee.

On checking its status, the card had been used on five occasions at locations including Tesco Thomas Street and Dolphin’s Barn.

Foley, a postal worker, was identified as a suspect and when detained and questioned, he accepted it was him on CCTV at the locations.

He denied stealing the card or knowing it was stolen, saying he had received it as a gift. However, information he gave gardaí did not support this version of events.

After he was charged, the accused complied and pleaded guilty, his solicitor said.

Foley had an alcohol addiction as a younger man and recovered from that but had relapsed at the time.

He was “drinking daily and heavily” when he committed what he accepted was a “very mean spirited offence,” his defence said.

As a result, he lost his job, income and home and he was now living in hostel accommodation. He had since paid compensation.

Foley was “addressing his demons” by getting help for his alcohol addiction.

“It’s not just the value of the card, it’s the fact that you were an employee and it’s the breach of trust that’s more serious than the €60,” Judge Kelly said.

She suspended the sentence for 18 months.