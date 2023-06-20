Ballyfermot man caught with crack cocaine hidden in inhaler avoids jail

Robert Coombes (46) also had six trays of sleeping tablets in the stitching of a face mask when a garda searched him after his arrest

​A man had deals of crack cocaine hidden in an inhaler when gardaí caught him in a “suspicious transaction” outside Dublin’s GPO.

Robert Coombes (46) also had six trays of sleeping tablets in the stitching of a face mask when a garda searched him after his arrest.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

Coombes, with an address at Kylemore Avenue, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

Dublin District Court heard on the morning of January 12 last year, a garda was on duty at the GPO, O’Connell Street, dealing with a separate incident when he saw the accused and an unknown woman in a suspicious transaction.

When approached, they both fled in different directions. The garda followed Coombes, who dropped a plastic bag on the ground.

When he examined this, the garda found deals of crack cocaine hidden inside a Ventolin inhaler.

The accused was arrested and taken to a garda station where six trays of Zopiclone were found inside the stitching on a face mask, the garda said.

The accused had previous convictions.

Solicitor Paul Byrne said Coombes’ appearance was much improved since the garda met him. He asked the judge to be as lenient as he could in the circumstances.

Judge Smyth said a prison sentence was warranted but he suspended it for a year.

“Thank you, your honour,” Coombes said.​