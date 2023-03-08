Ballyfermot man admits headbutting security guard at Rod Stewart gig in Dublin

Michael Byrne (63) was also verbally abusive to staff at the venue and was arrested when gardaí arrived

A concert-goer headbutted a security guard in the face while he was at a Rod Stewart gig in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Michael Byrne (63) was arrested after he struck the man, causing a “slight injury” and was abusive to staff, a court was told.

The case against him was adjourned for the alleged victim to be asked if he wants to make an impact statement.

Mr Byrne, with an address at Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to assault. Dublin District Court heard the incident happened on November 19 last year.

Michael Byrne (63) headbutted a security supervisor in the face. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt gave evidence that the accused was attending a concert at 9.05pm when he headbutted a security supervisor across the face, causing a slight injury to the man’s forehead.

Sgt McDevitt said the victim suffered some bruising around his eye as a result.

Byrne was also verbally abusive to staff at the venue and was arrested when gardaí arrived. The accused had previous road traffic convicitions.

But had not been convicted recently.

Judge Bryan Smyth asked if the victim had been canvassed as to whether or not he wished to make an impact statement.

The sergeant said that he had not. The judge adjourned the case for that to be done, as well as mitigation by the defence and finalisation of the case.

The accused, who remained silent during the brief hearing, was remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date later this month.