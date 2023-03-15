Ballyfermot dad charged with violent disorder over Dublin funeral street disturbance

Daniel Ennis (27) was part of a threatening crowd who intervened when gardai seized a moped it is alleged

A father-of-two has been charged with violent disorder in a major street disturbance following a funeral in Dublin.

Daniel Ennis (27) was part of a threatening crowd who intervened when gardai seized a moped that had endangered pedestrians in an earlier incident, it is alleged.

Missiles were thrown at gardai amid violent scenes and one of the officers was struck on the head by a vodka bottle, Dublin District Court heard.

Judge Paula Murphy granted bail despite garda objections and adjourned the case to March 22.

Three other men have already been before the courts charged over the incident in Ballyfermot on February 20.

Mr Ennis, of Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot appeared in court this evening charged with violent disorder.

Objecting to bail, a garda said a funeral was taking place at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot Road when a man drove a motorcycle around, putting on a display for the crowd.

According to gardai, the moped drove dangerously on Kylemore Road, through a red light as a man and woman were pushing a buggy across the road with a one-year-old baby. The bike skidded, narrowly missed the woman, and was left on the ground by the driver, who fled, it was alleged.

As the gardai got the bike, a crowd approached, threatening them, the garda continued. It was alleged the accused was in the crowd and tried to take the moped from the gardai. It was alleged a garda identified him, after which he pulled his hood over his face.

Other people in the crowd allegedly threw items including a vodka bottle, a garda was struck and the officers retreated while an unknown man got the moped and drove it away.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said Mr Ennis was a “vulnerable young man” on disability allowance.

He had gone to the garda station by arrangement. The height of the allegation against him was that he was in the crowd and tried to take the moped, Ms Stephens said. He was not allegedly involved in any endangerment or throwing anything at the gardai.

He was alleged to have been identified by a garda but not seen on CCTV footage.

Judge Murphy granted bail at €2,000, half to be lodged in cash, and a €3,000 independent surety.

Under conditions, Mr Ennis must sign on daily at a garda station, stay out of the Cherryorchard and Kylemore Road areas and not associate with his co-accused.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail. The court heard two of his co-accused were also granted bail and one was remanded in custody.