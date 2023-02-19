Award-winning judo coach (54) appears in court charged with sex attacks
Mark Spence was freed on his own bail
An award-winning judo coach has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.
Standing just outside the dock at Craigavon Magistrates, Mark Spence confirmed he was aware of the two charges against him.
The 54-year-old is alleged to have committed the crimes against the same woman on September 19, 2021.
None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court on Wednesday, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the accused, which was conceded by the defence.
Spence, from Trummery Heights in Craigavon, was told he had the right to comment on the offences and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.
With the case returned to the crown court next month, Spence was freed on his own bail of £500.
As part of his bail conditions, he must reside at his home address and is barred from having any contact with his alleged victim.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | House seized by CAB from top Kinahan lieutenant used by notorious gangland murderer
Baf-ta very much | Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon tipped for Bafta glory
FAR-RIGHT HAND MAN | Tommy Robinson poses for pictures with notorious Dublin heroin dealer
SHOCKING | Dundalk residents’ misery as sex punters continually mistake family homes for brothel
RIP | Irish bishop David O'Connell shot dead in Los Angeles
'under wraps’ | Katherine Ryan quizzes David Haye on Una Healy ‘throuple’ rumours
DOG KILLER | Thug who beat puppy to death sent back to jail for probation breach
Charged | Belfast man (40) accused of trying to entice boy into sexual activity
ROYAL FLUSHED | Man who told court he was ‘King of Ireland’ guilty of making threats to kill
vulnerable | Former drug addict who sold his passport to Daniel Kinahan for €2,000 facing prison sentence