Award-winning judo coach (54) appears in court charged with sex attacks

Mark Spence was freed on his own bail

An award-winning judo coach has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.

Standing just outside the dock at Craigavon Magistrates, Mark Spence confirmed he was aware of the two charges against him.

The 54-year-old is alleged to have committed the crimes against the same woman on September 19, 2021.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court on Wednesday, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the accused, which was conceded by the defence.

Spence, from Trummery Heights in Craigavon, was told he had the right to comment on the offences and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

With the case returned to the crown court next month, Spence was freed on his own bail of £500.

As part of his bail conditions, he must reside at his home address and is barred from having any contact with his alleged victim.