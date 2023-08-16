Assault victim caught carrying six-inch steak knife on Dublin street ‘out of fear’ avoids jail

Floren Coc (29) was also separately arrested over a hit-and-run accident when he drove a van from the scene of a crash

An assault victim caught carrying a six-inch steak knife on a city street out of “fear” after he was attacked has been given an eight-month suspended sentence.

Judge Bryan Smyth said “people can’t be carrying knives” and Coc was probably deserving of jail but he suspended the sentence “in the particular circumstances”.

Coc, with an address at Newcomen Street, North Strand, Dublin 1, admitted charges of hit and run and possession of a weapon in the incidents.

Dublin District Court heard on May 8, 2022, gardaí were called to a report that a man had a knife at Nottingham Street, Dublin 3. They saw Coc at the scene with a steak knife in his hand and he discarded it when the gardaí approached.

In the other incident on March 28, 2019, the crash victim came to Clontarf station and reported that her Fiat Punto had been stopped in traffic when a van collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The van did not stop or stay at the scene and the woman’s car was badly damaged, while she had suffered some injuries.

Coc was later identified as the van driver and was charged.

Coc’s lawyer asked the judge for leniency and the judge suspended the sentence.

The charges were under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons and Road Traffic Acts.

On the knife charge, Coc had been the subject of an attack that day by “two Moldovan gentlemen”, and was in fear, his barrister said.

The judge fined the accused €100 for the three motoring charges before the court.