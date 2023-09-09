Assault charge against notorious gangster withdrawn after he dies in jail

Jim Carlisle was found dead in his prison cell last July.

Carlisle, who was found dead in his prison cell in July, had been due to be sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on Friday for GBH, assault, possessing a weapon and attempted intimidation but Judge Patrick Lynch KC confirmed he was aware the 42-year-old was now dead.

“The position is that there was a death certificate for confirmation from the coroner and that has been lodged so the application is to discontinue the proceedings,” said prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret, an application granted by the judge.

Carlisle, originally from Lurgan but who had recently been living on the Harbour Road in Kilkeel, was found dead in his prison cell last July.

In addition to the GBH case where he “beat the life” out of a woman over a supposed drug debt and left her blind in one eye, the gangster had also been on remand for the attempted murder of his partner after he doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire.

He had entered guilty pleas to inflicting grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault, possessing a weapon, namely a knife and attempted intimidation arising from events on 28 October 2021.

The first incident that day was at the woman’s home in Portadown when Carlisle, armed with a knife, called looking for her cousin over a debt and when he wasn’t there, he told her if she made a report to police he would “murder her whole family” and “burn her house down”.

Later that day, the woman went to her cousins house at Enniskeen in Craigavon and it was while she was there that according to a detective Carlisle “beat the life out of her”.

According to the complainant Carlisle repeatedly hit her about the head and body, leaving her blind in one eye and with a fractured cheekbone which required surgeons to fit a metal plate.

In relation to the most recent case, Carlisle was charged attempted murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, causing actual bodily harm and common assault, all said to be aggravated by domestic abuse committed on 30 June this year.

He was also charged with intimidating a man and woman who witnessed the first attack, making a gun gesture and telling them to “google me.”

They had seen Carlisle dragging his girlfriend out of a car and punching her about the head but when the police arrived, he fled the scene in her car.

Later that evening cops were back at the house to arrest Carlisle but when they arrived, the door was open and they could hear the victim screaming criminal inside.

When officers went in, they found her covered in blood with significant burns about her neck and chest after Carlisle had poured lighter fluid over her and lit it.

Career criminal Carlisle was one of the henchmen of Malcolm McKeown and although both cases were dropped in the end, he was co-accused with the murdered gangster in the murders of Hugh and Jacqueline McGeough who were gunned down as they lay asleep in their Legahoy Court home in March 2011 in an alleged drug feud.

Charges were dropped in 2013 but in 2018, Carlisle and McKeown found themselves co-accused in an aggravated burglary where, according to the Crown case, they broke into a house on the Beanstown Road in Lisburn, tied up the householder and beat him up.

The pair allegedly ransacked his home before fleeing with a box of jewellery when the man’s relatives came home and they had to take to their heels across fields after they crashed their van during a police pursuit.

Carlisle was allegedly linked to the incident by DNA uncovered on a high vis vest but the charges were dropped in October 2019 a few weeks after McKeown was murdered.

With plenty of enemies, Carlisle was subject of an assassination attempt outside a school in 2016.

He had been sitting in a car outside St. Brendan’s primary school when he was shot several times.

Kids who were walking out of the school at going home time ran screaming in terror as the bloodied and bleeding Carlisle ran towards a school bus seeking safety.